INDIANAPOLIS — At the Indiana Statehouse, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb presented 56 farming families with a Hoosier Homestead Award in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.
“It is a true honor to be in the historic Statehouse today celebrating your incredible family farming history,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Your commitment to Indiana and our agriculture history and future is renowned. It was awe-inspiring to celebrate this family achievement with you all today.”
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of more than 20 acres. If less than 20 acres, the farm must produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. Indiana farms may qualify for three honors: Centennial Award for 100 years of ownership, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years of ownership and the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
Since the program’s inception in 1976, over 6,000 families have received the Hoosier Homestead Award. Many past awardees can be identified by the sign proudly displayed in front of the family farm or field.
Hoosier Homestead Award 2023 recipients included:
Bartholomew: Tooley-Calvin farm established 1907
Dearborn County: Decker farm established 1919
Dearborn County: Hoog farm established 1919
Franklin County: Meyer farm established 1920
Ripley County: Boggess/Bauman farm established 1922
Rush County: Harcourt farm established 1873
Shelby County: Marvin Covalt farm established 1922
The Hoosier Homestead Award Program honors families who have made significant contributions to Indiana agriculture. Instituted in 1976, the program recognizes the impact these family farms have made on the economic, cultural and social advancements of Indiana.
“As chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and a fellow farm owner, I know how tough it can be to run a successful farm,” State Senator Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) said. “It is imperative for us to take the time to recognize local farmers for their dedication to Indiana agriculture. Congratulations to all of the award winners, I wish you continued success in the years to come.”
To learn more about the program or to apply for a Hoosier Homestead Award, visit www.in.gov/isda/2337.htm.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.