GREENSBURG – The Marshall County Fairgrounds is located in Northern Indiana, in Argos. The small town with a little more than 1,500 people gets busy for very few events each year, but the annual County 4-H Fair is certainly one of them.
In the heart of Argos and during the summer of 2014, Tyler Johnson and Abby Coy were tasked with serving as judges for the 4-H Showmanship contest; evaluating contestants on their ability to exhibit various species of livestock such as pigs, sheep, cattle, goats, and horses.
These 4-Her’s were put through a gauntlet of preparation and endurance for several hours, hoping that their name would be called at the end of the night as the Round Robin Champion. The winner would have that moment stitched in their memories forever.
As fate would have it, Tyler and Abby would also never forget this moment; a trip to the “Cowboy Café” and a few carnival rides later, it seemed more like a date night than a judging opportunity. The rest, as they say, is history! Nearly a year later, on the date of their first meeting, Tyler proposed to Abby at the Hendricks County Fair (Danville) after judging the same contest with a champion banner that read, “Champion for Life. Will You Marry Me Abby Coy?”
The answer was, of course, yes.
Both Tyler and Abby grew up on family farms. Tyler was a 2012 graduate of Columbia City High School and was actively involved in the 4-H and FFA program growing up. He attended Black Hawk College in Illinois on a livestock judging scholarship. Much like basketball or football, livestock judging teams compete for high honors evaluating pigs, sheep, beef cattle, and goats. Judging contestants are scored based on how accurately they rank the classes of four animals compared to officials for contest. Further, some classes require oral reasons to the officials to defend the placings.
Both Tyler and Abby credit much of their success in life to this activity. “It gives you the opportunity to make quick decisions and stand by those decisions with evidence,” Tyler said.
After graduating from Black Hawk, Tyler transferred to Purdue University to continue his degree in Animal Agribusiness. Along the way, Tyler and Abby helped coach high school teams, helping mold the next generation of judges in the livestock industry.
Abby, the daughter of Jim and Jeanie Coy, was a 2010 graduate of North Decatur. She spent many days and nights competing in FFA and 4-H competitions. Abby was recognized as one of the top FFA students in the state in 2010 for her work with her show pig operation. She exhibited at the county and State Fair for many years and, in fact, won Grand Champion at the Indiana State Fair with a goat whether.
Her love also extended to crops and plants. She exhibited corn and soybeans as well as other small grains for competition. Abby went on to graduate from Purdue, earning a B.S. and M.S. in Agricultural Education.
Abby’s love for agriculture most certainly comes from her parents. The Coy family was recognized as the Beck’s Hybrids Indiana Farm Family of the Year in 2011. Each summer they can be found attending fairs, soaking in the sights, smells, and competitions that make up Indiana agriculture.
Tyler and Abby have been blessed since their marriage in 2016. Their daughter Autumn was born in 2018. Tegan followed his sister in 2020, while their newest addition, Adele, was born in June.
Abby will return next month to the Auditor’s Office in the Decatur County Courthouse. Tyler uses his experiences in livestock evaluation to manage a pig operation while helping his father in-law raise corn, soybeans and wheat. Tyler enjoys his “spare time” helping coach girls basketball at North Decatur.
Their business, Johnson Coy Genetics, merchandises baby pigs to 4-H and FFA members as well as other seedstock producers throughout the United States. They utilize online selling platforms to market to a wider audience. For Jim Coy, newer technologies such as this are all part of bridging the gap between the next generation.
Jim was born around the same time that tractors took over for the number of horses used on farms. Today, the farm utilizes GPS steering on their tractors to grow their crops more efficiently. While Jim is getting used to the new gadgets, that doesn’t mean he won’t call Tyler to troubleshoot when something goes wrong. Maybe you, as readers, can relate. Still, Tyler learns something new every day from his father in-law, who completed his 50th crop last year.
Tyler, Abby, Autumn, Tegan, and Adele as well as Jim, Jeanie, and Paige Coy make up the team that helps with the day-to-day operations on the farm. They enjoy the work and commitment to “growing corn, feeding pigs and raising kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.