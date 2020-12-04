RUSHVILLE – The Rush County Connect Broadband Taskforce has partnered with the geospatial engineering firm, GEO Partners LLC, to propel the conversation of broadband from stories of little or no service to actionable data. This ongoing pilot program for speed testing across Rush County will accurately map the internet speeds as taken at the time of the test.
With this data, the taskforce can prove scientifically that Rush County residents are not always receiving the internet connections needed. COVID-19 has shown how important accessible, reliable, and affordable internet is for everyone now that many are being asked to work, learn, or receive care from home. Help the taskforce gather this much needed data.
The speed test is free, anonymous, and to be used in both the short-and long-term planning for improved internet access for Rush County. There needs to be at least 2, 000 tests with three-fourths of those from the rural areas outside of Rushville for statistical accuracy, including an address for those who do not have internet access.
The speed test can be taken with any device that has an internet or cellular connection and takes less than one minute to complete. Those taking the test are encouraged to take up to three speed tests at different times of day. No personal information will be collected. Testing data will be statistically valid and will provide a map of what the service levels are for any given area in the county.
To take the speed test, go to https://rushcountybroadband.com.
“Broadband is no different than any other basic utility that people need. It is an essential part of our daily lives and enables us to thrive within the community,” Broadband Connect Task Force co-chair Mark McCorkle said. “Measuring the pulse of our broadband speeds will be an important tool as this community plans for broadband expansion projects through the FCC or USDA. Funding these initiatives is especially critical for rural communities throughout Indiana to enable affordable access. Any funding application will rank higher on the list because of statistically valid data.”
“It will only take a minute. Please help Rush County Broadband Connect get closer to reaching the goal of improved service,” Carole Yeend, Taskforce co-chair, said.
-Information provided
