GREENSBURG – At approximately 10:55 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, the Decatur County Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle accident on N State Road 3 at the intersection of County Road 650 N. The accident was initially reported as a pick-up truck that was under a semi-tractor and trailer. Decatur County Sheriff’s Deputies responded.
When deputies arrived, two female occupants of the pickup truck involved were sitting on the ground outside of the vehicle. The driver of the semi-truck involved, Samuel Wiseman (Greensburg), had assisted both females out of the truck. The driver of the pick-up truck, Devin Jones, age 29 of Greensburg, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passengers of the pick-up truck, Jennifer Sorenson, age 24 of Rushville, and Kelsey Straughn, age 27 of St. Ann, Missouri, were both flown to hospitals in the Indianapolis area by Statflight.
Witnesses stated that the pick-up truck, driven by Jones, was southbound on State Road 3. The semi-truck and trailer, driven by Samuel Wiseman, had also been going southbound and was making a right-hand turn when the semi-trailer was struck by the pick-up truck. A reconstructionist with the Indiana State Police was requested at the scene and this is still an ongoing investigation.
Agencies responding to the incident included Decatur County Communications Center, Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, St. Paul Police Department, Decatur County EMS, Clarksburg Volunteer fire department, Statflight, Indiana State Police, Decatur County Coroner’s Office, and TDS wrecker.
Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.