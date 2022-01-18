MANILLA - At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2022, the Rush County Communications Center received a 9-1-1 report of a two-vehicle accident that had occurred in the 8800 block of west State Road 44. Preliminary reports indicated that two individuals were entrapped in the vehicles. One male driver was conscious and alert and a female driver in a separate vehicle was unresponsive.
When deputies arrived, they located a male driver identified as James Haskett, 78 of Rushville, entrapped inside a silver Oldsmobile Bravada. Haskett was conscious and alert.
Deputies additionally located a female driver identified as Heather McKinney, 23 of Homer, entrapped inside a red Ford Fusion. McKinney was unresponsive and not breathing. A male passenger of the red Ford Fusion had already exited the vehicle without assistance.
Rushville City Fire Department Paramedics arrived and began to assess the patients. McKinney was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male driver was extricated and transported to an Indianapolis Trauma Center by St. Vincent StatFlight for treatment of injuries.
At the time of this release, the male driver's status and injuries are unknown. The male passenger of the red Ford Fusion was treated at the scene and released.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the silver Oldsmobile Bravada was eastbound on west SR 44 when for unknown reasons the vehicle crossed the centerline into the westbound lane striking the westbound red Ford Fusion in the left front. The Rush County Fatal Accident Crash Team was notified and responded to the scene and the incident remains under investigation. Speed and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this accident.
The following agencies assisted with the investigation: Rush County Communications Center, Rush County Sheriff's Office, Rushville Police Department, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Rushville City Fire Department, Manilla Volunteer Fire Department, St. Vincent StatFlight, Rush County Coroner's Office and Davis Towing and Recovery.
-Information provided.
