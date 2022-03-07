RUSHVILLE - The Rush County Sheriff's Department released the following concerning Sunday's fatal accident on Ind. 3 south of Rushville.
On Sunday, March 6, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Rush County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received multiple 911 calls of a head on collision between a semi-tractor trailer and a white SUV in the 400 block of south Ind. 3 in Rush County. Rush County Sheriff's Office, Rushville Police Department, Rushville City Fire, Rushville Township, Rush County Emergency Management, StatFlight, Davis Towing and INDOT all responded and provided assistance to the accident.
Early reports on the scene stated that a vehicle fire and possible entrapment was present involving the white SUV. A good Samaritan was able to stop and extinguish the fire. Rush County Sheriff's deputies, along with Rushville Police officers, arrived on scene and advised of injuries. Rushville City Fire and Rushville Township were dispatched and StatFlight, which later arrived on scene, was put on standby.
A preliminary report, with eye witness accounts, tells that Kevin F. Neuman, 25, of Rushville, was driving a white 2011 Nissan Pathfinder SUV southbound in the 4000 block of south Ind. 3. Neuman crossed the center line and struck the semi head on.
Despite the best efforts of first responders on the scene providing lifesaving measures, Neuman succumbed to his injuries on scene.
The driver of the semi, Darnell Edward Nesbit, 33, of Huntsville, Alabama, was driving a white 2015 International northbound in the 4000 block of south Ind. 3.
Nesbit stated he attempted to avoid Neuman, but was unable to do so and the two struck head on.
Nesbit was treated on scene and was found to have no serious injuries.
Nesbit fully cooperated and went with Rush County Sheriff's deputies to provide a blood sample for toxicology.
Toxicology report is still pending for both parties involved.
Cause for the accident is still under investigation. No charges are pending at this time.
Rush County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team has not concluded the investigation of the accident and it is still ongoing.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the RCSD at (765) 932-2931.
-Information provided
