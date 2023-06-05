BATESVILLE - The investigation into a fatal farm accident that occurred Friday, June 2, near Batesville continues.
According to information provided by the Ripley County Sheriff's Department, the RCSD received a report of a farming-related accident that occurred at Vogt Farms, 12115 Ind. 129, Batesville
During the investigation it was discovered that Jerry Vogt, 73, of Batesville, died as a result of an accident, the nature of which has not been disclosed.
The farm is a popular destination that includes a petting zoo, pony rides, a corn maze and paddleboats. It hosts several festivals during the year including the Hanging Basket Festival in May, the Blueberry Festival in June and September and the Pumpkin Festival in October. It is also an event and wedding venue.
The Vogt family issued the following statement on Facebook: “Today, on the farm he loved, our husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Jerry, passed away doing what he loved doing. Thank you for all the prayers and for respecting our privacy during this difficult time. And thank you all for giving him a reason to live. He so loved the business he built entertaining generations of families. Much love from the Vogt Family.”
The farm is closed until further notice.
Agencies responding included the Batesville Fire Department, Batesville Police Department, Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, and the Indiana State Police.
