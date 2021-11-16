RUSHVILLE – Preliminary results from the investigation into a fatal traffic accident that claimed the life of a Rush County man over the weekend have been released.
According to a news release provided by the Rush County Sheriff’s Department, the single-vehicle accident happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday, November 13, in the 1100 block of S. Flatrock River Road.
The investigation being conducted by the RCSD Accident Reconstruction Team has determined that a 2006 Lexus operated by Richard Lee Risk, 54, of Rushville, was southbound on Flatrock River Road when the driver lost control and hit a mailbox/concrete pillar on the west side of the road.
The Lexus became inverted and landed on its top before eventually coming to rest.
Risk was pronounced deceased at the scene.
It appears Risk was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
According to the news release, speed and alcohol are thought to have been factors in this incident, although the investigation into it was ongoing at last report.
