RUSH COUNTY – The investigation into a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday morning just south of Milroy on Ind. 3 continues. Authorities are currently looking for a third vehicle they believe may have been involved in the incident.
As was reported in Saturday’s Daily News, the Rush County Sheriff’s Department received 911 calls reporting a woman had been struck on SR3 near the Rush/Decatur County line shortly before 7 a.m.
The preliminary crash investigation by Master Troopers Mike Ooley and Tom Schwendenman revealed Colleen Bray, 21, of Greensburg, was traveling south on Ind. 3 when her 2007 Chevrolet pickup left the roadway.
The vehicle rolled over and came to rest along the west side of the highway.
Bray was able to escape the vehicle and for an unknown reason wandered from the scene and began to walk north on Ind 3.
Evidence at the scene indicates she became incapacitated and was laying in the northbound lanes of Ind. 3.
Birdia Carter, 67, also of Greensburg, was traveling north on Ind. 3 when her 2010 Chevrolet Traverse struck Bray as she lay in the roadway.
Bray was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Rush County coroner.
Friday evening, a social media post from the Rush County Sheriff’s Department stated, in part: The Rush County Sheriff and Indiana State Police are seeking information/witnesses. Anyone who may have been in the area [of the accident] with information, or [who] witnessed a red or maroon vehicle with front end damage traveling through the 1000 to 1100 block of S. Ind. 3 between 6:45 and 7:05 a.m., please contact the Rush County Sheriff’s Office at 765-932-2931.
Trooper Ooley has since shared the following: With new information we have received and new surveillance video, we are confident that we are looking for a maroon SUV-style vehicle with front left damage and front bumper damage.
Anyone with information about the maroon vehicle in question is urged to contact the RCSD at the previously listed number or the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post at 765-778-2121.
Monday morning, Ooley told the Daily News a photo of the maroon vehicle in question was not of high enough quality at present to share with the media, but that efforts are underway to enhance the image in the hopes in can be shared with the public in the near future.
Regarding the accident, there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in the crash.
