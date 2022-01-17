DECATUR COUNTY - A St. Paul man died over the weekend from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident.
According to Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant, at approximately 9:13 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, the Decatur County Communications Center received a 9-1-1 report of a single-vehicle crash that occurred near the 7000 block of N. Old US Hwy. 421.
Preliminary reports advised the vehicle was on fire and there was one unconscious male outside the vehicle with other occupants still inside.
When deputies arrived, two male occupants were outside the vehicle with no other occupants inside.
One male, identified as Alan Conner, 27, of St. Paul, was conscious and alert. The driver, identified as Shawn Scudder, 50, of St. Paul, was unconscious. Deputies administered CPR. Scudder was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
Conner was flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis by Statflight air ambulance.
Preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was southbound and left the west side of the roadway for an unknown reason, colliding with a tree resulting in a rollover.
An ISP crash reconstructionist was called to the scene and the incident remains under investigation.
The following agencies assisted on the call: Decatur County Communications Center, Decatur County EMS, St Paul Volunteer Fire Department, Greensburg Fire Department, Decatur County Sheriff’s office, Indiana State Police, Shelby
County EMS, Shelby County Dispatch, and the Decatur County Coroner’s Office.
