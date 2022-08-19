GREENSBURG - The fate of more than 300 sheep recently rescued from James Hamilton's Decatur County farm in the 4900 block of E. CR 280 N. is clearer following a recent hearing on the matter.
On August 4, the Daily News reported on a call answered by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, August 3.
Deputy Patrick Richards responded. When he arrived he observed multiple neglected sheep including several dying and/or deceased sheep in various locations on the property.
Richards contacted the Decatur County Prosecutor’s Office and requested a search warrant for the property. The warrant was granted and signed by Decatur County Superior Court Judge Matthew Bailey.
During the execution of the warrant, approximately 320 live sheep were removed from the property, 24 sheep were deceased upon arrival, and 23 were euthanized on the scene. Numerous sheep were also located on the main floor of the residence and in the attached garage.
The malnourished animals were without food and had very little available water, according to the DCSD report.
The impounded animals were taken to Triple "R" Equine Rescue Ranch in Decatur County for disposition, with a $25,000 maintenance bond imposed.
Superior Court Judge Matthew Bailey elected not to preside over the case, and so the hearing scheduled for August 16 was moved to Shelby County.
According to Decatur County Deputy Prosecutor Doug Brown, five witnesses were called including Chris Hellmich, Rob Goodfellow, Curt Harry from the Decatur County Sheriff's Department, and Trevor Cook and Donathan Buckley from the Greensburg Fire Department.
Testimony was also taken from Deputy Richards and State Veterinarian Cheryl Miller.
"We appreciate all their help and for appearing in Shelby County on short notice," Brown said.
The court determined there was probable cause for the confiscation of and continued impoundment of the animals.
Hamilton failed to pay the court-ordered $25,000 maintenance bond and in so doing forfeited ownership of the animals, which now belong to Decatur County.
The sheep will continue to be housed and cared for by Triple "R" Equine Rescue Ranch for the foreseeable future.
The criminal charges against Hamilton for neglect of the animals will be decided by trial on November 14 in Decatur County.
The Daily News will report on this case as more information becomes available.
