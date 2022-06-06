CONNERSVILLE - Early Saturday morning, detectives from the Indiana State Police Pendleton District were called to assist in a death investigation of an inmate housed at the Fayette County Community Corrections.
The deceased was identified as Billy W. Burdge, 40, of Connersville.
Burge was found unresponsive in his bunk by Fayette County correctional staff, and medical personnel was notified.
Despite life-saving efforts from medical staff, Burge was pronounced deceased by Kathy Holbert of the Fayette County Coroner's Office.
Burdges toxicology and autopsy report are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.
Indiana State Police detectives were assisted at the scene by members of the Fayette County Coroner's Office, Fayette County Sheriff's Department, Connersville Police Department, and Fayette County Community Corrections.
Further information will be released by the Fayette County Coroner's Office as it becomes available.
