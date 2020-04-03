INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Bureau of Investigations and Internal Revenue Service warn Hoosiers against scammers taking advantage of the unprecedented pandemic to commit fraud.
Kathy Enstrom, Special Agent-in-Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation Division in Chicago, warned that people are increasingly using the economic stimulus checks from the federal government to convince unsuspecting Americans to hand over their bank information.
“We’ve seen email scams, text messages and social media posts which are designed to trick taxpayers into thinking they’re official communications from the IRS,” Enstrom said. “The IRS will not call, email or send you a message on social media asking you to sign up or verify any information in order for you to receive the economic impact payment.”
The IRS will use your previous tax filing to identify a bank account number for direct deposit or send a physical check to the address the IRS has on file, Enstrom said.
“Do not give your bank account or other personal information, even if someone claims it’s necessary to get the check,” Enstrom said. “Because that’s a scam.”
Enstrom said that these phishing schemes are attempting to take the economic stimulus checks from Americans and that there’s no need to verify checks online or call in a verification number.
Paul Holdeman, an FBI Special Agent, said that the agency has seen an uptick in exploitation and fraud crimes, but a decrease in violent crimes. However, Holdeman said, as more and more people lose their sources of income, that trend could change.
“I think as more and more people lose their jobs, their sources of income, they may find themselves resorting to robberies or other acts to get money,” Holdeman said. “We’re all in this together so we really urge you to reach out to family, friends (and) neighbors to make sure they’re okay before someone might reach a level of desperation.”
Holdeman reported that some have established fake charities and asked for donations or tried to sell fraudulent medical equipment, coronavirus tests and COVID-19 “cures.”
“They want to get your personal financial information. They want to get other information from businesses that may be able to be exploited for profit,” Holdeman said.
With schools closed across the state for the remainder of the school year, Holdeman advised parents to keep tabs on their children who may be using the internet to complete their schoolwork.
“There are a lot of folks, a lot of children, who are participating in school online,” Holdeman said. “Certain forums can be exploited by bad people looking to target your children, so make sure you communicate with your children and are being cognizant of their online activities.”
Crimes can be reported by calling 911 or by visiting tips.fbi.gov to report cyber-related fraud. For disaster fraud, the National Center has established a phone line at 866-720-5721.
“Please check in on your family, your friends (and) your neighbors,” Holdeman said. “We’d rather prevent bad things from happening.”
