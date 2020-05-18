Thanks to endowments established within the Franklin County Community Foundation and pass-through grants provided by community members, close to $105,000 in funding was awarded in the 2020 grants cycle, reports executive director Shelly Lunsford.
GRANTS TO APPLICANTS
A total of $54,577 was awarded to organizations that went through the application process. These grants were selected by the grants committee to fund projects that followed FCCF’s guidelines as well as fit the criteria established by the donor when the fund was created. The names of the endowment funds that the grants came from are in parentheses.
• Metamora Volunteer Fire Department – park renovations (MainSource Bank Fund for Community Grant Making, Eunice Dare Unrestricted Fund)
• Fresh Local Food Collaborative – seeds of hope program (Eunice Dare Unrestricted Fund)
• New Mercies – dinners and food pantry (Eunice Dare Unrestricted Fund, Bob & Marge Seibert Endowment)
• St. Peter’s Catholic Church – handicap elevator (Lloyd Ratz Handicap Endowment, Eunice Dare Unrestricted Fund)
• Franklin County Middle School – ag program 3-D printer (FCN Bank Fund for Community Grantmaking, Eunice Dare Unrestricted Fund)
GENERAL COMMUNITY GRANTS
• Franklin County Arts Council – Japanese drums and Shakespeare programs and Purdue Glee Club (Mary Horstman grant, Eunice Dare Unrestricted Fund)
• Franklin County Junior Soccer League – field equipment (William & Glenna Bauer Family Endowment, General Community Grants)
• Franklin County Public Library – curatorship for historic documents (Newman Family Unrestricted Endowment, Third Place Fund for Community Grantmaking, Bath State Bank Fund for Community Grantmaking, General Community Grants)
• Whitewater Canal Trail – north feeder dam trail (Cpt. Charles N. Fox USAF Memorial Endowment, Eunice Dare Unrestricted Fund)
• Junior Achievement of OKI – Inspiring Tomorrows for Franklin County (General Community Grants)
• Empowering Young Families – startup expenses (Eunice Dare Unrestricted Fund, General Community Grants)
• Franklin County Historical Society – ultraviolet light protection (William & Glenna Bauer Family Endowment)
• Stayin’ Alive – community engagement projects (Otto Family Endowment, General Community Grants)
• United Way of Franklin County – logo items, vacuum and blower (Brookville Foundation Endowment for Community Projects, General Community Grants)
• Franklin County Children’s Theatre – outfitting new location (Dr. Calvin & Barbara Finch Community Grants Endowment, General Community Grants)
• Franklin County High School – World Travelers for DJ and snacks (Robert & Ethel Crawford Unrestricted Endowment, General Community Grants)
• Franklin County Community School Corp. – alumni engagement (Bath State Bank Fund for Community Grantmaking, General Community Grants)
• Safe Passage – shelter support (General Community Grants)
• Brookville Columbian Club – new entry doors (Clayton “Clay” John Seale Memorial Endowment, General Community Grants)
• Franklin County High School – athletic department (Nicole “Nikki” Wilhelm Endowment)
DESIGNATED ANNUAL GRANTS
A total of $42,610 was awarded for designated grants, which were made from endowment funds that were established to support specific purposes. The recipients did not have to apply for these grants.
• Antique Farm Machinery Club – club museum (Antique Farm Machinery Club Museum Endowment)
• Bath Conservation Club – general support (Eugene “Tude” Schultz Memorial Endowment)
• Big Cedar Cemetery – cemetery maintenance (Big Cedar Cemetery Endowment)
• Brookville American Legion – to honor veterans (American Legion Veterans Memorial Endowment)
• Brookville Elementary School – tutoring programs (BES Tutoring Endowment)
• Brookville Elementary School – library books (Brookville Elementary Library Endowment)
• Franklin County Chamber of Commerce – general support (Lois Clark/Brookville/Franklin County Chamber Endowment)
• Brookville Volunteer Fire Department – general support (Bill & Anita Ratz Wind Beneath My Wings Endowment)
• Drewersburg Cemetery – upkeep (Drewersburg Cemetery Preservation Endowment)
• FCHS Athletic Department - women’s athletic program and men’s baseball program (Carl & Marjorie Hinesley Memorial Athletic Endowment)
• Franklin County 4-H Association - support (Franklin County 4-H Association Endowment)
• Franklin County Cemetery Commission – maintenance (Bethlehem & Harmony Cemetery Preservation Endowment)
• Franklin County Community Foundation – general operating (Operations Endowment, Eunice Dare Operations Endowment, David & Marjorie Barrett Family Endowment, Fred & Margaret Chappelow Operations Endowment, Mullin Cooney Family Endowment, Mabel & Maurice Brackney Operations Endowment, FCCF Board of Directors Operations Endowment, Cultivate Donor Development Endowment)
• Franklin County Historical Society - Old Brick Church maintenance (Dr. & Mrs. Elmer Peters Endowment)
• Franklin County Historical Society – maintenance and educational programs (Harvey-Osborn Franklin County Historical Society Endowment Fund)
• Franklin County Humane Society – operating (Franklin County Humane Society Endowment)
• Franklin County 4-H Mustangers Horse & Pony Club – support (4-H Mustangers Horse & Pony Club Endowment)
• Franklin County Public Library District - artwork in libraries (Franklin County Public Library District Art Endowment)
• Guardian Angels Preservation Organization – support (Holy Guardian Angels Preservation Endowment)
• Hero Park Gazebo – maintenance (Hero Park Gazebo Endowment)
• Holy Guardian Angels – church and cemetery maintenance (Holy Guardian Angels Catholic Church Endowment)
• Holy Guardian Angels Preservation Organization (Holy Guardian Angels Preservation Endowment)
• McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital – education for county employees (McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital Education Endowment)
• Old Franklin Church Cemetery Association – maintenance (Old Franklin Church Cemetery Endowment)
• Old Franklin Church – support (Old Franklin Church Endowment)
• Oxford Society – Salt Creek Nature Sanctuary (Salt Creek Nature Sanctuary Endowment)
• Pregnancy Help Center – support (Olivia Rebecca Waggoner Memorial Endowment)
• St. Michael Catholic Church – families in need, blind or nearly blind (Robert & Joan Nau Family Endowment)
• St. Michael Catholic Church – youth group support (Aloys “Butch” & Cathy Knecht Youth Group Endowment)
• St. Michael School – art department (SMART Endowment)
• St. Michael School – education (Dr. & Mrs. Elmer Peters Endowment)
• St. Michael School – technology (Raymond & Leo Amrhein Family Endowment)
• St. Michael School – maintenance (St. Michael School Maintenance Endowment)
• St. Peter Catholic Church – cemetery maintenance (Hank & Georgianna Suding Family Endowment for St. Peter Cemetery)
• St. Peter Catholic Church - youth group support (Aloys “Butch” & Cathy Knecht Youth Group Endowment)
• St. Peter Catholic Church – maintenance (Mary & Vernon Rosfeld St. Peter Catholic Church Endowment)
• St. Peter Catholic Church – cemetery maintenance (Mary & Vernon Rosfeld St. Peter Catholic Church Cemetery Endowment)
• St. Thomas Lutheran Church – funeral meals (Florence Underwood/Virginia Hunt Endowment)
• Town of Brookville – park (Canoe Festival Club Endowment)
• Town of Brookville - park or swimming pool (Danny Fox Memorial Endowment)
• Town of Oldenburg – youth projects, park or beautification (Oldenburg Town Fund in honor of Stan and Helen Enneking)
• Tri-Kappa – enhance Brookville's quality of life (Helen Strohmier Siebert Memorial Endowment)
• National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Twin Forks Chapter – Stone House project (Twin Forks Chapter NSDAR Regents Endowment)
• United Way of Franklin County – operations (United Way of Franklin County Endowment)
• Whitewater Canal Trail – improvements (Whitewater Canal Trail Endowment)
SPECIAL ASSISTANCE GRANTS
$5,215 is available from endowment funds and pass-throughs that were established to support specific purposes. Applications for these special assistance grants are available at www.franklincountyindiana.com or from the FCCF office:
• For families dealing with the loss of a dependent child (Olivia Rebecca Waggoner Memorial Endowment)
• For families dealing with childhood cancer (Bill & Marge Zimmer Family Endowment)
• For help with a medical-related expense for a child under 18 (Lorraine & Frank Misasi Children’s Medical Fund)
• For assistance with expenses related to a speech or hearing disability (John & Joyce Back Speech & Hearing Disability Endowment)
• For help with expenses for a physically or mentally handicapped child (Colton Jacob Brewer Memorial Endowment)
• For families dealing with the loss of a dependent child (Maxwell James Grimmeissen Memorial Endowment and Dallas Nobbe Memorial Endowment)
• For substance abuse rehabilitation expenses or education (Eric Biehl Memorial Endowment)
For more grants information, contact foundation leaders at 765-647-6810 or fcfoundation@yahoo.com.
