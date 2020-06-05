Franklin County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to 592 calls for service in April, according to a monthly activity report released by Sheriff Peter Cates.
They included 911 hangups and accidental dials, 98; suspicious persons or vehicles, 70; traffic stops, 33; property damage accidents, 22; battery or domestic battery, 18; burglaries and thefts, 12; residential and business alarms, 11; personal injury accident, eight; and business and residential checks, four.
Deputies made 15 arrests in April: operating a vehicle while intoxicated, battery or domestic battery and warrants, three each; disorderly conduct and burglary, theft or receiving stolen property, two each; and trespassing and maintaining or visiting a common nuisance, one each.
An average of 59 prisoners were housed in the Franklin County Security Center, Brookville, throughout the month. Deputies drove 22,320 miles. Transport officers drove an additional 2,389 miles to conduct seven prisoner transports, transporting seven prisoners to and from Tristate Department of Corrections facilities. Forty-six civil process papers were served.
Citizens may provide information concerning illegal drug activity or other crimes by calling the Drug Tip Hotline at 765-647-0755. Callers can remain anonymous, and all information is confidential.
