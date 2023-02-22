RUSHVILLE - Lion Award winners for February are Amaranta Kemple (RCHS Spanish teacher) and Robert Hoppes (RCHS custodian).
The two are now proudly displaying their stuffed animal lions in honor of their awards. They also received gift cards for Pizza King in Rushville.
The January Lion Award winners chose the February Lion recipients.
Tim McCord (Rush County Schools network specialist) choose to honor Kemple at the February 15 faculty meeting.
“I have observed dedication, guidance and camaraderie with their students, the same qualities they show in the classroom," McCord said. "Her students, in turn, show them those same qualities. I have learned the following from this person: there are no such things as barriers, only learning opportunities; mutual respect does indeed go both ways; it is really fun working with students at extracurricular activities.”
At that same faculty meeting, Rob Hadley (RCHS principal) honored Hoppes by talking about his dedication, hard work and caring attitude.
Hoppes takes great personal pride in making sure that his assigned areas in the school are sparkling clean. The ladies that work in the front office are a tough crowd with super high cleaning expectations, and they sing Hoppes' praises.
Hadley told the story of Hoppes coming to school not feeling well. Hoppes was concerned that his area would not be cleaned properly so he came in at different hours feeling poorly, wearing a mask and avoiding people because he cares that much.
