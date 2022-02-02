RUSHVILLE - During February, The Open Resource will be having additional opportunities to help you increase your use of computers and software.
These sessions are:
- Feb. 7 - 4:30 to 6 p.m.: Receive your free refurbished HP Chromebook Workshop along with some basic Chrome OS tips and tricks
- Feb. 28 - 4:30 to 6 p.m.: Learn more about Microsoft Excel formulas and functions plus the basics to format and Excel worksheet
So why not join The Open Resource for one or both of the learning opportunities? If you can’t attend either of the workshops, their Digital Navigator project may be able to help use your computer technology more effectively by meeting with you individually.
You may register for a workshop or set up a Digital Navigator appointment by visiting the website TheOpenResource.org, leaving a voicemail at (765) 560-3337, or by stopping the location at 103 North Main Street. The Open Resource is open Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or any other time when the open sign is on.
Watch for some exciting news in March about The Rush Tech Fest coming in April. The Tech Fest will be your opportunity to learn even more about many different technology tools and skills, and will be a community wide event in partnership with several different companies and organizations.
These workshops and the Digital Navigator Project are supported by your donations and a grant from The Rush County Community Foundation.
-Information provided.
