GREENSBURG – Well respected local musicians and teachers Willie and Anita Feldman are preparing to open a new music studio at 408 W. Mill Street.
“When we found out the store (Melody Mart) was closing, we were anxious but still excited,” Willie said.
The Feldmans taught music out Melody Mart until very recently.
When Feldman received notice that Melody Mart, the only music store in the area for more than 70 years, was closing, he admits he was almost in a panic. He had to find another location so his more than 40 students wouldn’t be adversely affected. He spent the first week talking to Realtors.
“We saw some great spots, but nothing that we fell in love with,” he said.
Neither he nor Anita wanted to settle. It had to be perfect.
Almost as a last resort, Willie wrote a post on Facebook asking for ideas regarding a place for his work to continue and got a recommendation from REMAX’s Douglas Orr.
Through Orr, Willie and Anita met the owners of the Westmill Building and immediately decided it would be their next locale.
“We fell in love,” Anita said. “It’s just the spot.”
The Feldman Music Studio will have ample space for small events and customer seating for adults and children, and a second room will be what Willie calls his “true studio.”
Although the new location will be for private instruction for the foreseeable future, Willie and Anita both have dreams of venturing into instrument and commercial music retail.
Feldman plays and teaches guitar as well as electric bass, acoustic guitar, mandolin, violin, drums, banjo, ukulele and lap-steel guitar. He also teaches his students to read music.
“I don’t think your music education is complete unless you know how to read sheet music,” he said.
He has long taught students in Decatur County, and many recognize his name from the concerts his students present yearly at the Decatur County 4-H Fair, at the annual Fall Festival, and in musician circles throughout the area.
When asked about his abilities with so many instruments, Feldman was modest and said it’s something that was handed-down.
Grandparents on both sides of Feldman’s family played and sang, but instrumental talent might be something that skips a generation occasionally.
“I guess it came straight to me,” Willie said.
Monday, February 27, was the last day of business for Melody Mart, which has been located at 129 E. Main Street since 1970.
Owner Brad Douglas said he wants to spend more time with his grandchildren and family, though he will continue designing and installing audio and public address systems for a large range of venues.
“The Sound Design side has really been busy, I’m just not doing the retail part anymore,” he said.
For more information about the Feldman Music Studio, or to inquire about private lessons, look for “Feldman Music Studio” on Facebook.
