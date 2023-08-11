GREENSBURG –Following action by the Greensburg City Council at their Tuesday evening meeting, a permit will now be required before city residents erect or build a new fence.
Greensburg Building Commissioner Sarah Hamer suggested the council consider a new ordinance governing fences in city limits.
She said that existing local code does not address fencing and as a result fences are being put in the wrong place, six foot fences are being erected in people’s front yards and a host of other irregularities and concerns are arising.
Hamer further suggested that a permit be required prior to someone installing a fence, but that a fee for the permit would not be required.
She also said she would personally inspect the fence and the building inspector would not be involved.
“This way we can answer all their questions before they build when they come in to apply,” Hamer said.
City attorney Chris Stephen explained to the council that the best way to address the matter would be to amend the definition of Class 1 or 2 structures to include fencing.
A discussion between Hamer, council members and Mayor Marsh followed, with the council eventually passing an amendment to the existing ordinance as Stephen suggested.
To learn more about local ordinances, visit www.cityofgreensburg.com/government/plan-commission/.
