GREENSBURG - A free and open to the public Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Intervention Training is scheduled for Dec. 2. The event is sponsored by onecommunityonefamily.org and will stream from noon to 3 p.m. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/outside-the-box-thinkers-registration-129106287381.
There are few things more detrimental to the development of a fetus than alcohol consumption. Along with drug use and smoking, alcohol is one of the most damaging things to the developmental process of an unborn child. There are many things that could go wrong with the developmental process of an unborn fetus exposed to alcohol. One such issue is known as Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, which can be recognized by any or all of the following symptoms.
A small head: One of the most common symptoms found in children with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome is an irregularly small head. This is likely due to the fact that alcohol impairs the growth process while the fetus is in the womb leading to a smaller head size upon birth in comparison to most other babies. When the mother drinks alcohol during pregnancy, nutrients have a tougher time getting to the fetus which leads to growth deficiencies.
Heart problems: Most children with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome also develop heart problems. Some evidence heart problems at birth while others develop them later in life, sometimes even in adulthood or seniority. There have been countless studies tying heart problems to alcohol consumption during gestation. Doctors suspect these heart issues result in the lack of oxygen and nutrition during the pregnancy of a mother who consumes alcohol.
Cognitive issues: These range from learning disabilities to a deficiency in comprehending language. A great deal of cognitive development occurs prior to the birth of the child including initial formation of the brain.
Lack of coordination: Motor skills are dependent on the healthy development of the fetal brain during gestation, and children who suffer from Fetal Alcohol Syndrome might have below-average or even poor coordination. This will likely be seen early on when the child starts working and maneuvering on their own.
Impaired senses: Many children who have Fetal Alcohol Syndrome will tend to have lowered sensitivities to sound or external input, usually through sight and hearing. Both of these senses require fully developed and functioning brains, so any developmental setbacks caused by alcohol during the gestation period could impact these symptoms negatively later in life.
Hyperactivity and mood swings: Due to an underdevelopment of the frontal lobe and the amygdala, FAS babies often suffer hyperactivity and depression issues evidenced by restlessness, and inability to concentrate, and mood swings.
Renal complications: Studies suggest that Fetal Alcohol Syndrome often leads to kidney issues early in life, even during infancy. The alcohol consumption during gestation is suspected to negatively impact the development of the kidneys leading to underdeveloped organs that are less suited to filter out toxins in the body.
Short height or excessive thinness: Children exposed to alcohol in utero are often stunted in height and typically have issues gaining normal growth weight.
"It's amazing how prevalent this is in our society," said event coordinator Mary Jo Lee. "And if you know the markers, it's much easier to identify. This seminar is directed toward foster parents who might not understand how to address some issues their children are presenting. Fetal Alcohol Syndrome is classified as a trauma, and our presenter, Susan Elsworth is well versed in thinking outside the box in addressing these issues. Thus the name 'Outside the Box Thinkers.'"
This seminar is approved for 3 continuing educational units and foster care training hours.
