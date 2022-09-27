RUSHVILLE - The Rushville FFA gives snack packs to farmers for all the hard work they do to feed the world.
The Farmer Snack Packs are a tradition that the Rushville FFA does for the farmers in Rushville. They will hand out the packs to the farmers on October 5, 2022. The Rushville FFA goes farm to farm to deliver the snack packs.
“Farmer Snack Pack is a good experience to appreciate our local farmers,” Rushville FFA member Owen Buckley said.
The chapter takes two buses; one goes north and the other goes south throughout Rush county and distributes 100 packs. When they see a combine or a tractor the chapter will stop to give the pack to the farmer.
Aakira Redd, FFA member, is looking forward to passing out the packs again this year.
“Farmer Snack Packs was a great experience for me," Redd said. "Not only did we get to show our appreciation for our Rush County farmers, we got to learn more about our advisor and got to know our fellow FFA members better.”
If you are interested in donating items for the Farmer Snack Packs, contact the Rushville FFA at 765-524-1054 or email ormeb@rushville.k12.in.us.
The National FFA Organization is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success. The Rushville FFA is proud to uphold those traditions.
