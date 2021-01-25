RUSHVILLE – The Rushville FFA Chapter Officer team has been newly elected and began the year of service last Friday with officer training. This year, they had the pleasure of welcoming Past National President Kolesen McCoy to the Ag Building and furthering their leadership skills.
McCoy was able to help the team discover their roles as chapter officers, map out their year of service, and begin planning for FFA Week. Each officer also had the opportunity to establish their greatest strengths and weaknesses and set a goal to improve themselves with the help of their teammates.
McCoy also put their communication skills to the test, talked about the importance of a strong foundation, and allowed the Chapter Officers to learn about some of the Nation’s best community service projects through a game of FFA Edition Heads Up.
Every year, the Rushville FFA Chapter FFA Officer Candidates go through an advanced interview process where they’re challenged and observed based on their public speaking, collaboration and interview skills. After the chapter members pass slate, the newly elected officers go through a day of training. This year their training was extra special and as everything in the past year has been, executed differently.
Having a Past National Officer spend time with the leaders of the chapter is a big deal, especially a Past National President such as McCoy. McCoy’s year of service was changed drastically last March when lockdown was put in place due to COVID-19, but he and the rest of the 2019-2020 National Officer Team made the best of it.
Having dealt with such an unique situation for many months, McCoy was able to assist the Chapter Officers in planning for their busy year while keeping mindful of the pandemic and how it’s changing so much. Things such as virtual workshops, virtual scavenger hunts, and increased social media presence were discussed.
The upcoming year will be a different experience for the chapter officers, but after a full day spent analyzing the opportunities and working to better the Rushville FFA Chapter and the ever-supportive community, this year is sure to be one of the best ones yet. The experience that McCoy provided to the chapter officer team was incredible, but could not have been done without Farm Credit and their sponsorship of this day.
