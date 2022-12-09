GREENSBURG - The Greensburg FFA Livestock Judging Team competed in a contest held Saturday, December 3, at the Hoosier Beef Congress at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. They judged six classes of cattle followed by questions.
Evan Graves was the top individual in the Senior Non-reasons division with a score of 339 out of a possible 350. There were 88 contestants from all over the state.
Further, the Greensburg FF team placed 11th out of 23 teams. Team members included Evan Graves, Wade Schutte, Grace Schutte, Kayla Kramer and Cody Case.
The team is coached by Merrill Smith and the Greensburg Agriculture teacher is Quinn Wilds.
