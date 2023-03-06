DECATUR COUNTY – FFA Week at South Decatur was a huge success! The staff and students had lots of fun all week long.
Special activities included a radio show, pancake breakfast, Drive your Tractor to School Day, games during lunch, Wing Night, and SDHS ended the week with a Kiss A Pig contest and Farmer Olympics!
Special fundraisers totaled $618.56 which will be donated to the Greensburg Bread of Life.
Everyone who donated and the FFA officers that made FFA Week such a success are much appreciated.
