DECATUR COUNTY – FFA Week at South Decatur was a huge success! The staff and students had lots of fun all week long.

Special activities included a radio show, pancake breakfast, Drive your Tractor to School Day, games during lunch, Wing Night, and SDHS ended the week with a Kiss A Pig contest and Farmer Olympics!

Special fundraisers totaled $618.56 which will be donated to the Greensburg Bread of Life.

Everyone who donated and the FFA officers that made FFA Week such a success are much appreciated.

