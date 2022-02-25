GREENSBURG – From the food we eat to the clothes we wear, agriculture plays a part in your daily life.
More than 653,000 FFA members celebrated the role agriculture plays in our lives while helping to share the message of agricultural education as part of National FFA Week, and Greensburg FFA was no different.
During FFA week this year, Greensburg FFA members helped share agriculture with their fellow students and their community.
Members kicked off the week by allowing students to drive a tractor to school. Trivia questions were read each morning to help promote agriculture literacy, allowing all high school students to answer for prizes. FFA members also thanked teachers and staff members with a small treat of their choosing.
The Greensburg FFA chapter was also able to involve the Greensburg Elementary School students by hosting a coloring contest with agriculture pictures and information.
FFA members gave GES students facts about each animal as they rotated through all of the Ag Learning Center Barn stations. The petting zoo was a huge success that allowed over 900 students to participate.
To finish the week, agriculture students helped bring in donations for the Bread of Life through a canned food drive.
Greensburg FFA understands the role FFA plays in developing agriculture’s future leaders and the importance of agricultural education.
Members are excited about the opportunities, skills, qualities that this organization offers. They are always FFA proud, but even more so during National FFA Week!
Information provided
