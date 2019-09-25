GREENSBURG -- With beans, pasta salad, biscuits, cakes for dessert and enough home-fried chicken to feed an army, Foundations for Recovery is hosting their second annual chicken fry fundraiser Saturday (Sept. 28) at Lifeline Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Road, Greensburg.
Six men are currenlty living at the Foundations For Recovery residence.
Recently released from incarceration, they stay at FFR until they are ready to resume a life they deserted for drug or alcohol addiction.
"We modeled it so they could stay a year, but we're seeing them leave at about six months," said FFR Day Manager Chris Poling. "We teach them to get back into life. It's the 12 Steps."
A tall man, Poling, towers at least 6 inches above most people, but he's a seemingly gentle soul. Quick with a smile and laugh, he's not what one would expect from a recovery residence day manager. But, he understand this place and these men because he, too, is in recovery.
"I love it! When I need to get away from life when I'm off, I end up back here," he said.
Poling compares the six men currently lodging at FFR to family.
"We're brothers here, really," he said. "That's how we built it. We are a family. We fight together, we laugh together, we cry together, but at the end of the day we're still brothers. These are good, sober relationships to have."
This weekend's event is Poling's first chicken fry with FFR, having taken his position within the last year.
"We're seeing the real success stories staying here only about six months. Those are the most motivated ones," he said. "We teach them how to cook and how to get a job. Sometimes we even teach them how to go to a job every day."
Having fallen into drug or alcohol abuse at a young age, many addicts have never enjoyed a life on the up-and-up. Consequently, when they are released from incarceration they have no idea how to lead a crime- or drug-free life. So, they come to Foundations for Recovery.
Required to find gainful employment for the first time in their lives, some need a bit more help and more than six months to reestablish positive lifestyles.
"We don't throw them out after a certain time. If they're genuinely trying, then we'll help them," Poling said.
FFR can host 10 men and a manager, and even though they have accommodations for four more that no one is using, FFR founder and board president Matt Whipple is looking to benefit as many as he can.
The organization needs a storage shed, they need help with the daily operating costs: utilities and insurance to cover all in the house and the two vehicles. They need the financial support any faith-based, not-for-profit needs.
So, they conduct fundraisers like the chicken fry this weekend.
Fellowship and activities begin at 2 p.m. There will be volleyball, corn-hole, two bouncy houses, and a 50/50 raffle. T-shirts also will be for sale.
Indiana Addiction Issues Coalition Executive Director Brandon George is speaking after dinner.
Even Greensburg Chief of Police Brendan Bridges and Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant are getting involved.
"There are two jars of money. People have been dropping money in ... as a vote for Brendan and Dave. Whichever makes the most money gets to throw a pie in the other guys' face, and who doesn't want to see that?" said Whipple.
