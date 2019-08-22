BATESVILLE -- All FGA members and the public are invited to attend the annual Food & Growers Association annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Liberty Park pavilion in Batesville.
This meeting will be held in conjunction with the organization's September community gathering.
This special gathering will feature a taco bar prepared by Big Four Cafe. There will be a vegetarian option. All tableware and drinks will be provided as well.
The guest speaker is Nate Brownlee, who has been farming since 2009 and is very active in farm life and farm networking. His experience includes shearing sheep in Maine, caring for cattle in New York and slaughtering chickens in Vermont. He prefers to spend time caring for and working with animals in a pasture.
Brownlee and his wife, Liz, own and operate Nightfall farm near Seymour.
Nate and Liz started a chapter of Young Farmers in Indiana and are involved statewide in supporting and networking with all farmers. He was hired by the FGA in 2016 to coordinate SIFTI, FGA's farmer training program. Brownlee’s talk is titled “A Future with Farmers.”
All this for the one low price of your potluck dish! Attendees are asked to bring a dish prepared with local, sustainable, whole foods if possible. Appetizers, salads and desserts will complement the taco bar! Don’t want to cook? The price is $10 at the door per person for the public, $5 at the door per person if you are a member of FGA.
Reservations are appreciated by Sept. 13 and can be made by calling Deanna Hookway at 812-212-5432 or emailing: contact@foodandgrowers.com. Please indicate if you will bring a dish or pay at the door. Said you were coming but cannot make it? RSVP regrets to the same address by Sept. 16.
If you are interested in participating on the board of directors of FGA or want to learn more, submit your name to contact@foodandgrowers.com by Sept. 13.
