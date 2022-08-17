RUSH COUNTY — Members of the Southeastern Indiana agri-business community are invited to a Field Day planned for Saturday, August 27, at the Justin Orme farm, 7189 N. Ind. 3, Rushville.
The idea behind the event is to help attendees manage their natural resources.
“Whether they have 100 acres or just a small back yard, we will be offering information about native plants, pollinators, urban conservation, cover cropping, soil health and more,” Rush County Soil & Water Conservation District office manager Joyce Miller said.
There will be four stations set up for attendees to rotate around to learn about different topics.
There will also be an informational booth set up about invasive plants.
At the end of the morning sessions, those involved will wrap it all up and answer questions.
“We just want people to be aware of what programs and assistance that their local Soil & Water office and our local Natural Resource Conservation Service office have to offer,” Miller said.
The event concludes with a grilled hamburger lunch supplied by J & S Orme Land and Livestock.
This program is open to the public and is there is no charge to attend.
Those persons interested in attending are asked to call the Soil & Water office at (765) 544-2051 to let them know how many to expect so they can better prepare for lunch.
This event is sponsored by Rush County Soil & Water, J & S Orme Land & Livestock, and Morgrain Partners.
