ARLINGTON - The Rushville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will observe the remembrance of Sept. 11, also known as Patriot Day, by displaying a Field of Flags in the Honor Park for veterans and first responders within the Arlington East Hill Cemetery, located east of Arlington on US Highway 52.
The Field of Flags will consist of 2,977 American flags, each representing an individual who lost their life in the attacks on the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and Flight 93.
"September 11, 2001 changed a generation of Americans, our military, how we view our first responders and the world," Patty Caudill, Regent Rushville Chapter DAR, said. "Those of us who remember that day, no matter what we were doing or where we were, came together as one. We became witnesses that day for those 2,977 who were killed, and we must never forget that day and how it changed the world.”
The Field of Flags will be open for the public to view Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept, 12. There will be a remembrance observance Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Arlington East Hill Cemetery Honor Park.
The 9/11 Field of Flags is sponsored by the Rushville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, Arlington East Hill Cemetery Association and the Rushville Elks.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.