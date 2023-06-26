GREENSBURG – Now on display at Art on the Square Gallery are the “Figures and Portraits” of regionally acclaimed watercolor artist Judy Glore.
For this show, the retired art teacher chose her favorite depictions of the faces in her life, either from memory or from photographs. Interpreted predominately in her favorite medium of watercolor paints, these are portraits of people dear to her and those who caught her eye for one reason or another.
Glore also includes in her gallery display a few oil pieces from earlier in her career, and they offer art lovers an insight into Glore’s growth as an artist.
Visit the Gallery at 114 E. Washington Street, across from the courthouse on the north side of the Square, or online at www.artonthesquaregallery.com/.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
In summer months during the Farmers’ Market on the south side of the Square, gallery hours are 2 to 6 p.m.
Art on the Square is closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
To register for classes, to inquire about using the gallery for small events or meetings, or with other questions, call the gallery at 812-663-8600, or visit them on the web at www.artonthesquare gallery.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.