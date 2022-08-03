RUSHVILLE — M.o.R.E. for Kids is proud to partner with Herdrich Petroleum/Quickpix for the Shell USA (Shell) “The Giving Pump” as part of its Force For Good initiative to drive positive change in local communities by giving back.
Running Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, 2022, a portion of the purchases made by consumers who use the designated pump at the Downtown Shell station in Rushville will support the Liberty Beautification Fund.
“The Giving Pump” at the Shell station will be specially marked with colorful signage to inspire consumers to fuel up and support this local charity. It’s easy to participate in the program, and it costs customers nothing extra.
More than 6,500 Shell stations across the U.S. are participating in this 3-month Giving Pump initiative. Those looking to find a participating station can visit shell.us/givingpump.
Since launching Force for Good, Shell has highlighted the impacts its wholesalers have made in the communities in which they operate, going beyond fuel quality and loyalty. In 2021, Shell Wholesalers and retailers donated more than $1.5 million and supported more than 400 children’s charities through The Giving Pump.
Visit shell.us/givingpump to find additional program details, participating sites and content on local charity partners, and follow @ShellStationsUS to keep up with the latest news.
ABOUT SHELL
Shell USA, Inc is an affiliate of Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries.
In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 12,000 people working to help tackle the challenges of the new energy future.
