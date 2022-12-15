GREENSBURG – The Greensburg-Decatur County (GDC) Chamber of Commerce recently announced the final Leaders & Lagers event of the year. While each event typically features a single speaker or a connected group of speakers, this one is dedicated to mingling with other local businesspeople and chamber members.
Marketing Administrator Leah Kane announced the event in a newsletter email inviting locals to join GDC members from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and mix and mingle. She hopes attendees will bring a coworker and take the opportunity to network with others in the area.
Leaders & Lagers is a two-hour event hosted by the Chamber at The tAAP on the town square in Greensburg. Each month a speaker is chosen to give a 20-minute presentation. After the discussion, guests have the option of purchasing a beverage and network with other local businessmen and women.
These events are always free and open to the general public.
Next year’s Leaders & Lagers has not yet been announced.
