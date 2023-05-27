RUSHVILLE – The last round of Rushville Consolidated High School Lions SHARE winners were recently announced.
Chelsie Patterson was nominated by Mrs. Wainwright, who said Chelsie went out of her way one morning to help open some doors for her. She had no hands free and Chelsea went above and beyond to help Mrs. Wainwright.
Anastasia Ramer was nominated by Mr. Orme, who was thankful for Anastasia‘s commitment to the Ag Department. Mr. Orme said Anastasia makes the Ag Department a better place.
Angelina Hankins-King was nominated by Mr. Mock, who said Angelina is always kind, respectful and helpful to others. Coach Mock has seen her go the extra mile to help out other people in the hallways multiple times. Mr. Mock said that Angelina is just a good, hard-working student.
Ayden Bates was also nominated by Mr. Mock. Mr. Mock was trying to get ready for Skip-A-Final students to come to the gym and Ayden went out of his way to help Mr. Mock set up several pieces of equipment.
Information provided
