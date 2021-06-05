RUSHVILLE – As another school years winds down at Rushville Consolidated High School, the final set of Lion’s SHARE winners are being honored.
Here is a look at the final winners for this school year.
- Mr. Mendoza noted he would like to applaud the entire Rush County Schools community. A huge congratulations and thank you is needed. YOU have achieved the remarkable accomplishment of helping us conduct school in the face of tremendous adversity. We have been able to keep our schools open with very little disruption. This is something that many other school systems throughout the state and nation have struggled to achieve (some schools still are not open full time). Kudos to our students, families, teachers, and staff! Everyone deserves a Lion’s SHARE shoutout!
- Lacie Armstrong was nominated by Mrs. Williams. Mrs. Williams said that Lacie has pulled off one of the greatest accomplishments she might ever see in Credit Recovery. When the second semester started, Lacie had a mountain of classes to climb if she wanted to walk with the class of 2021. Mrs. Williams said, “There were skeptics, but Lacie proved the doubters wrong. She dedicated herself and she worked tirelessly to achieve her goal.” Mrs. Williams also said, “I have taught for 30 years, and rarely have I seen the kind of dedication and perseverance that Lacie displayed. She has a positivity that’s inspiring. Lacie is a special ray of sunshine and she pulled off one of the greatest accomplishments I’ve ever witnessed.”
- Lexey Yager was nominated by Mr. Riddell for demonstrating a tremendous desire for excellence in the classroom and on the court. Lexey continuously strives for improvement and is an encouraging leader amongst her peers and teammates.
- Alyssa Williammee was nominated by Mrs. Puls because she is so kind and compassionate. Alyssa always has a smile on her face and she greets everyone with a friendly hello. In addition, Alyssa is almost always at the RCHS main entrance in the morning. She is always holding the doors open and telling everyone good morning.
- Katie Yeend was nominated by Mrs. Wagner because she was such a huge help during a recent Ag lab. Mrs. Wagner could not have gotten through the lab without Katie’s help. Katie goes above and beyond to be helpful and kind.
- Cordell Fuller was nominated by Mrs. Personett and Mrs. Wainwright. Cordell has been a super helper the past couple weeks to the senior advisors and business staff. He has run errands for them and just been a marvelous assistant to them.
- Tyler Spaeth was nominated by Mr. Orme. Mr. Orme said Tyler just loves agriculture and farming. He is a tremendous ambassador for the FFA. Mr. Orme said, “Tyler just makes things happen in Horticulture class.”
Congratulations to all of our Lion’s SHARE winners this year. Mendoza noted, “we fortunate to have so many young ambassadors for academic achievement, character, reliability, building healthy relationships, and working hard.”
