GREENSBURG – The locally owned and operated children’s shop Finders Keepers has opened a new location at 209 N. Broadway Street. The store is now open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Finders Keepers opened in May 4, 2019 and operated out of their original location at the corner of N. Jackson Street and W. North Street until just a couple of weeks ago. After a brief shutdown to move store locations, the new location’s grand opening took place Friday afternoon.
Christina Moore opened the business with her sister-in-law Soni Adams and they proudly tout the sister-owned business title. They offer gently used kids clothes, toys, baby items and more.
“We were always doing all kinds of flea markets and festivals and we loved being able to do that,” Moore said. “So we thought, why not?”
The new store is bigger and located right off the downtown Square in Greensburg.
“I think it’s twice, if not three times, the size of the original location with the storage space and extra rooms, Moore said. “It’s a really cute shop with beautiful floors.”
Locals can set up an appointment with Moore to show items they wish to sell by contacting Finders Keepers through social media or at 812-614-9404. The only caveat is that items must be washed and folded.
