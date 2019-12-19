Wednesday, Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a Jefferson County man after fingerprints linked him to an August 2019 burglary in Madison.
The investigation by Detective Nathaniel Adams, Indiana State Police-Versailles, began Aug. 1 when a burglary was reported in the 1200 Block of W. Main Street in Madison. The victims came home and discovered that someone had entered the residence, ransacked it, and stole numerous items.
Detectives collected evidence including a possible fingerprint left by the suspect.
In November, Det. Adams received notification that the Indiana State Police Laboratory matched the latent fingerprint from the scene to Todd R. Ash, 35, Hanover.
Wednesday, troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles All Crimes Policing Team located Ash, who was a passenger in a vehicle.
He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, and possession of a syringe.
After being interviewed by detectives, Ash was arrested on charges of burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Legend drug, and possession of a syringe.
He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he was incarcerated, pending his initial appearance in the Jefferson County Circuit Court.
The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges against Todd Ash are possible.
Detective Adams was assisted by the Indiana State Police-Versailles All Crimes Policing Team and the Indiana State Police Laboratory.
