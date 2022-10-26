VERSAILLES - A range fire was ignited Wednesday on Jefferson Range during standard training exercises.
Jefferson Range and Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge are overlaid on the Army’s former Jefferson Proving Ground located between Madison, Versailles and North Vernon.
The fire was ignited on the 50-acre range located in the center of the former Proving Ground; the fire is approximately 500 acres in size and is found mostly in the area around a Precision Guided Munitions Range. Helicopter rounds ignited light grasslands and leaves on Jefferson Range around 3:30 p.m. October 19.
These rounds also ignited a portion of Big Oaks NWR east of the range within the designated safety fan that surrounds this Range.
Officials determined that the fires were within existing fire breaks and private land is not in jeopardy.
Officials contacted emergency responders in each of the counties involved (Ripley, Jennings and Jefferson) to inform them of the situation, and Big Oaks NWR firefighters are currently monitoring and controlling these fires.
Wildland firefighters from Big Oaks NWR conducted a burnout operation on Thursday, October 20, and will continue this operation as needed to reinforce fire breaks.
As of Wednesday, October 26, this fire was 80% contained and is expected to produce smoke until it is extinguished by anticipated rain.
These areas are periodically treated with prescribed fire to reduce fuels and the risk of severe wildfire. These previous treatments have successfully reduced the severity of the current fires.
Refuge Manager Joe Robb stated, “I want to caution residents who have respiratory difficulties to stay inside and motorists to be aware of potential visibility hazards while they travel on the local roads.”
Any questions concerning these fires may be directed to Refuge Manager Joe Robb or Fire Management Officer Brian Winters at 812-701-2308 at Big Oaks NWR or 181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs at (812) 877-5471.
