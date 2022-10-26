INDIANA - Eighty rural and volunteer fire departments from 50 counties have been awarded more than $351,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants.
The awards, which were recently announced by DNR Director Dan Bortner, will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires.
The grants are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
Recipients were selected based on population density, acres of public lands protected, and wildland fire reporting to DNR Fire Control Headquarters. As in past years, emphasis was given to projects that involved the fighting of wildfires.
The awarded grants range from $1,250 to $5,000.
Fire departments receiving the grants in 2022, county, the amount of the grant, and the project category included:
* Southwest Bartholomew Volunteer Fire Department
Bartholomew
$5,000
Safety
* Letts Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.
Decatur
$4,750
Radios
* Eagle Fire Company of Oldenburg
Franklin
$4,000
Water Handling
* Campbell Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.
Jennings
$1,250
Safety
* Vernon Twp. Volunteer Fire Department
Jennings
$5,000
Radios
* Posey Twp. Volunteer Fire Department
Rush
$5,000
Water Handling
* Rushville Twp. Volunteer Fire Department
Rush
$4,930.50
Water Handling
Fire departments interested in applying for future grants should contact Mark Huter, Assistant State Fire Coordinator, Fire Control Headquarters, 6220 Forest Road, Martinsville, IN 46151, or call 765-792-4654.
