FALMOUTH — First responders were dispatched to a structure fire in Falmouth at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Once on the scene, responding units from Raleigh, Glenwood, Bentonville and the Rush County Sheriff’s Department were met with fire and heavy smoke that was aided by strong winds.
Units worked on location for several hours.
The house was a total loss, but there were no injuries reported.
The residence is the home of Jesse Harmon and family.
Miranda Walters has started a GoFundMe page to help with donations to the family. The page can be found at https://gofund.me/9129eab5. Funds are needed for clothes, food and diapers.
Donations of items will also be accepted and appreciated. The family is in need of men’s and women’s adult clothes, clothes for boys 2T-3T, diapers and wipes, teenage boy clothes and food for their dog Bella.
There is also a donation container at the Falmouth Restaurant/Store. Donations can be dropped off at the store during busness hours of 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
There is also a benefit planned for Thursday, November 18 at Ozzie’s, 515 N. Central Avenue, Connersville.
The event will start at 5 p.m. with a chicken and noodles or spaghetti dinner and all proceeds go to the benefit. A pool tournament will start at 6 p.m. and there will be 50/50 and auctions. Ozzie’s is matching $1 for $1 up to $1,000 raised by this benefit.
