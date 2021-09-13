RUSHVILLE - Rushville Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at 1112 W. US Highway 52.
As responders approached the residence, heavy black smoke and flames could be seen.
Rushville Township requested mutual aid from Rushville City, Posey Township, Glenwood, Morristown and Manilla fire departments.
A strong wind worked against the fire fighters as they battled the fire. The wind helped the fire spread through the one-story structure.
“The wind was out of the southwest and was fanning the fire,” Chief Johnny Singleton of the Rushville Township Volunteer Fire Department said. “That did not work in our favor.”
More than 25 firefighters were on the scene Sunday afternoon.
As of Monday, the fire was still under investigation. In addition to the residence, one vehicle was a total loss and two vehicles received minor damage. The occupants of the residence were able to exit without injury.
If you would like to donate clothing to the displaced family, here is a list of sizes for the family members.
- Toddler Boys clothing:
- Size 4 T
- Shoe size 11
- 12 year old boy
- Size 6 men’s shoe
- Clothing 12
- Men’s clothing:
- Size 34/32 pants
- Shirt size large
- Women’s clothing:
- Shoe size 7
- Clothing - small/medium
- New socks and underwear
- Clothing
- Toiletries
- Food
Family Worship Center, 1002 W. 1st Street in Rushville, is accepting donations for the family.
A gofundme account has been started to raise funds to help the family.
