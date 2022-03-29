DECATUR COUNTY — Both the Adams Township Advisory Board and the St. Paul Town Board voted in favor of establishing a fire protection territory Tuesday afternoon at the St. Paul Civic Center.
The establishment of the territory will raise property taxes on the citizens within its limits in order to increase funding for the territory itself.
Doug Kowalski of Kroger, Gardis and Regas opened and conducted the last of three public hearings and then the voting considerations.
Beginning with the ATAB, previous meeting minutes were approved and ATAB member Bradley Scheidler made a motion to allow no more than two minutes for members of the public to express their concerns. The St. Paul Town Board agreed to the stipulation and St. Paul Town Board member Logan Wilder asked that all comments be kept on the topic of the fire territory.
“We weren’t treated with transparency and honesty,” Adams Township resident Cheryl DuMond said after the meeting.
She pointed out during the meeting that her family comprised the largest group of landowners in the township and would be largely impacted by tax increases. As far as transparency, DuMond did not feel she or others in the area had been given enough access to fire territory documents or enough time with those documents leading up to the final hearing. She and her husband Roger agreed that the taxpayers of Adams Township weren’t given enough time or access to make a decision about fire territory.
“As the township trustee, Charity [Wilder, Adams Township Trustee] and the ATAB should have felt the responsibility to inform the township in such a way that the pros and cons were exposed,” Roger said. “The personal agenda of the trustee outweighed the will of the people.”
Adams Township resident Doug Spitler also voiced his opposition.
“Cheryl mentioned that the board approved a study [on the pros and cons of a fire territory in the area] and I’m still waiting to see that study,” Spitler said. “All I’ve seen is the railroading of a fire territory going in. And then I see a video indicating that only roughly 27% of calls made by a certain fire department in this proposed territory is only fire runs. It seems to me like if that’s the case, and the rest are EMS runs, we need to be making an EMS territory not a fire territory.”
Several more constituents spoke exclusively in opposition before the public hearing portion was closed.
The ATAB voted first with President Andy Hunter voting against the territory, Scheidler voting for it and board member Dennis Shuppert abstaining. Adams Township Trustee Charity Wilder broke the tie with a vote in favor of the fire territory.
The next ATAB vote was to create a capital projects fund to replace the one replaced by the fire territory and the board voted against this.
After some discussion, the St. Paul Town Board voted 2-1 in favor of the territory. President Mike Clark voted no and board members Erin White and Logan Wilder voted in favor.
A fire protection territory board will be made up of one member of the St. Paul Town Board chosen by the St. Paul Town Board, one member of the public residing in the town chosen by the St. Paul Town Board, one member of the ATAB chosen by the ATAB and the Adams Township Trustee.
According to Wilder, because the ATAB voted against the reestablishment of the capital projects fund, the tax increase will be lower than projected because the fire territory tax will be lower than projected without that fund. What was previously advertised as a $1.92 increase on farmland per acre would be a $1.42 increase.
Additionally, Adams residents should expect an approximate tax increase of about $29.66 annually (previously about $40) per $102,500 in assessed home value. That is the average assessed home value in the township, according to the trustee. For the same average home value, St. Paul residents should expect an approximate annual property tax increase of $17.02 (previously about $23).
These figures could increase back to the previously advertised rates if the ATAB chooses to create a capital projects fund at their next meeting. If they do not, the fire territory will bring in approximately $90,000 rather than $120,000 in funding.
The next ATAB and St. Paul Town Board meetings are scheduled for May 11.
