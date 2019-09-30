GREENSBURG — In anticipation of Fire Safety Week, which is Oct. 6 through 12, local fire rescue personnel are taking the Greensburg Fire Department’s Fire Safety House to local schools.
Assistant Fire Chief Brian Wenning and firemen/EMT’s Tyler Brown and Neil Ploeger schooled Greensburg Elementary students on E.D.I.T.H. (exit drills in the home) Monday.
Teaching excited Kindergarten through second-grade students about exiting their homes in the event of a fire or similar emergency, the three firemen discussed general best escape practices including demonstrations of smoke detectors, the importance of having an escape plan, the necessity of knowing at least two ways out of a house in the event of a fire or smoke emergency, the special threats fires pose to infants and elders, the importance of using stairs and not elevators to escape danger in high rise buildings, the importance of having a pre-designated spot a family should meet outside the home when a fire emergency arises, and the idea one should never return to one’s home when it is still burning.
“We’re teaching them drills, showing them how to get out and stay out in the event of a fire,” said Wenning. “And we’re also teaching them the importance of going to a pre-designated safety spot so their moms and dads can find them.”
Since the danger of most fires is heat and thick, acrid smoke rather than actual flames, the firefighters create non-toxic smoke so the children learn to maneuver when smoke fills their house.
The Fire Safety House is a recreational vehicle fitted with special seating and equipment arranged to demonstrate the dangers of home fires and escape techniques.
Fire Prevention Week is observed each year to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire, which began Oct. 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage.
The GFD is also scheduled to visit St. Mary’s Elementary as well North and South Decatur Elementary schools during the month of October.
