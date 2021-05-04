DECATUR COUNTY - Adams Township Trustee Charity Wilder has announced that Adams Township will no longer use the Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department for fire services as of the end of this month.
According to Wilder, the township has previously entered into yearly fire service contracts to address the needs of its citizens.
Wilder stated in a news release received by the Daily News that since 2019 she has worked with the volunteer fire department to upgrade its equipment, training, and administrative record keeping with the twofold goal of increasing the services received by her constituents and lowering the department’s Public Protection Classification from the Insurance Service Office, commonly referred to as an “ISO” rating.
The practical effect of lowering a department’s ISO rating is to lower property owner’s insurance cost.
“When I took office, I realized that I could kill two birds with one stone by helping the volunteer fire department enhance their training, equipment, and administrative record keeping and, in turn, get better service for the taxpayers and also potentially lower their insurance, so I helped them locate some resources from other fire departments on how to accomplish these goals and asked the fire department to put in place some contractual requirements to help facilitate these goals," Wilder stated.
"Unfortunately, after two years of waiting, I’ve yet to see any improvement or even movement on these goals. I can’t, in good conscious, spend taxpayer funds on a project or an organization that won’t at least meet me halfway in the effort department.”
As a result of the decision to terminate the contract, Wilder will be securing fire services from another entity and has plans to build a fire station on property acquired for that purpose.
“I’ve already begun the process of securing additional fire services and want to first assure all of my citizens that fire service coverage will not lapse," Wilder stated. "Additionally, I’m very excited to explore different options available to the township for the use of the property that we previously acquired. I’m very excited for the future of Adams Township.”
The township will continue its contract with the volunteer fire department through May 31, 2021.
Adams Township is located in western Decatur County and includes the towns of Adams, Downeyville, Germantown and St. Paul.
Anyone seeking additional information can contact the Adams Township Trustee’s Office at (317) 936-2131 or (812) 663-2242, or email trusteeofadamstownship@gmail.com.
