GREENSBURG - The Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Station #2 at Lake Santee will have a free-will offering lunch Saturday, July 2, to benefit the fire department.
Firefighter Rick Johnson said all funds will go into their equipment fund.
This is not the first time Johnson's crew has banded together to host an event like this.
Money raised from similar events over the past few years has contributed to the department's purchase of extrication gear ($33,000) and a new engine ($350,000). With high costs like this, volunteer departments need all the help they can get.
The department just wrapped up a gun raffle. Before that, they hosted their annual Memorial Day weekend breakfast fundraiser.
There are about 35 volunteer firefighters at this particular station and the group works together to organize events to benefit the entire department.
Saturday's event typically draws about 200 people each summer, according to Johnson.
At the large shelter area on the main beach at Lake Santee, these volunteer firefighters will have the free-will offering lunch as well as a 5-pound fire extinguisher sale for $55.
"You won't find fire extinguishers for that price anywhere else," Johnson said. "We hope everyone will come out and support the Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department."
Fireworks will take place at dusk that evening at the dam at Lake Santee.
