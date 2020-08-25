GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Firemen’s Association is conducting a county-wide water shuttle exercise Saturday (Aug. 29).
All Decatur County fire departments as well as Napoleon Fire in Ripley County will participate with fire apparatus.
"This exercise is designed to measure the capability and inter-operability of neighboring mutual-aid departments to maintain a constant water flow for an extended period at a mock fire scene," Decatur County Firemen’s Association Chairman Matthew Stone said.
The exercise will consist of a mock fire scene at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
Water tankers from each department will shuttle water from designated static water supplies spread over northwestern Greensburg.
Affected areas and routes of travel will include but are not limited to:
The Ind. 3 bypass between CR 280 W. and Michigan Road
Main Street between the Ind. 3 bypass and CR 200 W.
CR 200 W. between Main Street and Park Road
Park Road extending the length of the fairgrounds
CR 250 W. between the Ind. 3 bypass to Vandalia Road
Vandalia Road between CR 250 W. and Michigan Road
Michigan Road between the Ind. 3 bypass and HMIN
Memorial Way between Michigan Road and Veteran’s Way
Veteran’s Way between Memorial Way and Moscow Road
Moscow Road between Veteran’s Way and Michigan Road
Rebecca Parkway between Moscow Road and Memorial Way
Stone said motorists should exercise caution in these areas during this exercise.
Fire apparatus while parked at fill sites will have emergency lighting activated.
