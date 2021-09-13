GREENSBURG - Greensburg Fire Station 1 was spit-polished and patriotically decorated for Saturday morning's solemn service memorializing the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
Nearly 100 people gathered beneath a 15 by 30 foot American flag strung between two ladder tankers to listen to a touching delivery of the National Anthem by vocalist Rachel Harter and an invocation from Greensburg Fire Chaplain Greg Redd.
The nearly 45-minute service featured well-timed moments of silence and touching deliveries of prayer and song to commemorate the events of a fateful day that changed the United States and the world forever.
Mayor Josh Marsh, Fire Chief Nathan Stoermer, Councilman Darrell Poling, Decatur County Prosecutor Nathan Harter, Firefighter Cory Fisher and Assistant Fire Chief Brian Wenning all spoke, offering their accounts of what has become known as 9/11 and vocalizing their solace for the survivors.
The reverent service ended with Jerry Carey playing "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes and a stirring rendition of the song "God Bless America" by vocalist Haley Trenkamp.
After the service, light refreshments were served by the firemen of Station One.
