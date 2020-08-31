GREENSBURG – Decatur County full-time and volunteer firefighting personnel staged a training exercise Saturday morning, calculating their ability to maintain a 1,000 gallon per hour supply for a mock “large” fire site.
The exercise was designed to measure the interoperability of neighboring/mutual-aid county fire departments to maintain a constant water flow for an extended period at a mock fire scene set up at the city park on the west side of town near the fairgrounds.
Water pumped from any of several retention ponds in the county was carried by shuttle-tanker to the scene, off-loaded into one of two large portable tanks for holding as a tanker pumped it towards a mock fire scene.
“We are flowing out of a Greensburg (pumper) engine at a 1000 gallons per minute, maintaining it with a tanker-shuttle to see the maximum flow at a constant rate for two hours, and we’re happy with what our results are,” said firefighter Matt Stone.
Stone explained that the two hour time requirement was a mock up of a real disaster site.
“To maintain that flow, we have to have that much or more on site, so we dump it into the 3,000 gallon tanks when it comes in,” he said.
What many might not know is that for every fire emergency a large portion of any activity related to the event isn’t necessarily at the scene putting out the threat of fire.
Chiefs of each department, volunteer and for-pay, are using their experience to put systems in place that make certain responsibilities automatic in a last minute emergency situation.
Saturday’s Incident Commander (Stone) is the Chairman of the Decatur County Firemen’s Association and the Chief of the Marion Township Volunteer Fire Department. His “day job” is an EMT/firefighter for the Shelbyville Fire Department, and he has been a firefighter since graduating from high school. He assumed the role of Chief of the Marion Township Fire Department in 2016.
“It’s very difficult to find volunteer firefighters, so we have to use all our capabilities to make all equipment and personnel count,” Stone said. “We’ve never had a training like this before in Decatur County, and with just a few minor adjustments learned from [Saturday] we’ are doing really well, and we’ve just started using software that can help us do that for any emergency.”
In the case of an all-call (emergency call situation involving all personnel), the experienced firefighters have “trained” the emergency-paging software to call the personnel to the scene by their specific talents or equipment.
“For example,” Stone said, “we know that when an all-call happens in the Westport area it’s already decided that the Letts Fire Department will be bringing tanks to the scene. That has already been decided long before the event, and that saves lives.”
