GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Fire Department is hosting a firehouse chili dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday October 7, at the fire station, 528 N. Ireland Street.
A bowl of chili with all the fixings will be available for a free-will donation and all Greensburg residents are invited.
This year’s event marks the first Firehouse Chili Supper at the fire station since the pandemic, and according to Asst. Fire Chief Brian Wenning the tradition isn’t just important, it’s revered!
According to Firehouse.com, firefighting traditions can be traced to ancient Rome where the first recognized firefighting force was organized by August Caesar in 23 B.C. and was called Familia Publica. This firefighting force was made up of slaves and had limited success.
Another tradition is the Maltese Cross that every fire department uses in some way, either in the design of their department insignia or badge.
The origins of the Maltese Cross date back to the time of the Crusades when the Saracens (the people who lived in and near what was designated by the Romans as Asia) would defend themselves by throwing glass containers filled with a very explosive chemical at the attacking Christian knights.
Once the Christian knights were covered with naphtha, the Saracens would throw flaming torches at them, causing them to be burned inside their armor.
The Christian knights were awarded a cross to recognize their bravery during these attacks. The crosses awarded became known as the Maltese Cross.
For some firehouses, another tradition involves pushing a new truck into the bay when it arrives. This tradition reaches back to when tankers were pulled by horses. Horses couldn’t walk backwards in tied-formation, so the fire truck had to be pushed backwards.
According to History.net, the tradition of playing bagpipes at funerals started among Irish and Scots who came to the New World during the potato famine. Denied all but the toughest and most dangerous jobs, Irishmen tended to dominate the fire houses and police precincts in New York, Boston and other East Coast metropolises.
When someone died in the course of these dangerous duties, they were given a sendoff that reflected the sentiments of their comrades. It was also to remind everyone of just who was protecting them from fire and crime.
From those roots the bagpipe evolved into an American tradition for police and firefighters, regardless of ethnicity today.
“Having traditions is important, but this is really just an Open House, giving people the chance to see the firehouse, meet our firemen and eat good chili,” Wenning said.
“We have very generous donors, so this doesn’t cost the fire department anything other then our time and our cooking abilities, Chief Nate Stoermer said. “It’s also our chance to give back to the community and say thanks for your support.”
Stoermer said the timing of this event is almost strategic. The Daily News has recently reported on the city’s plans to build a new firehouse on N. Broadway Street, adjacent to K. B. Foods. The new firehouse is scheduled to open in the spring of 2024.
“This year people can take another look at this, and next year’s event will be the farewell,” Stoermer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.