The public is invited to cut up and remove certain downed trees at Brookville Lake and Whitewater Memorial State Park for firewood.
Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.
Permit sales and cutting are now available and go through Feb. 24.
The cost of one pickup-truck load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.
A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at Mounds State Recreation Area or Whitewater Memorial offices between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Permits are not available on observed state holidays or weekends.
Firewood may be cut up to 30 feet from roadsides in designated areas; however, vehicles are not allowed off roads. The use of tractors, UTVs, and ATVs is prohibited. Wood may be cut and removed between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call the Whitewater Memorial office at 765-458-5565.
Firewood cut at Brookville and Whitewater is for personal use only and cannot be sold.
Mounds State Recreation Area (on.IN.gov/brookvillelake) is at 1410 Ind. 101, Brookville, 47012.
Whitewater Memorial State Park (on.IN.gov/whitewatermemorial) is at 1418 S. Ind. 101, Liberty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.