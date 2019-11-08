The public is invited to cut certain downed trees at Brookville Lake and Whitewater Memorial State Park for firewood.
Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.
Permit sales begin Nov. 11 and end Feb. 29. The cost of one pickup-truck load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.
A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at either the Mounds State Recreation Area (Brookville Lake) or Whitewater Memorial State Park property office. Both offices are open between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., but Mounds is open Monday through Friday, and Whitewater is open Monday and Tuesday, and then Thursday through Saturday. Permits are not available on observed state holidays.
Wood may be cut and removed between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call 765-458-5565.
Firewood cut at Brookville Lake or Whitewater Memorial State Park is for personal use only and cannot be sold.
Whitewater Memorial State Park (on.IN.gov/whitewatermemorialsp) is at 1418 S. Ind. 101, Liberty.
Mounds SRA (on.IN.gov/brookvillelake) is at 14108 Ind. 101, Brookville.
